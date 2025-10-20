Purnea (Bihar) [India], October 20 (ANI): With less than two weeks to go for Bihar assemby polls, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav on Monday claimed that people from the backward communities, Dalits, minorities follow the ideology of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

"People from the backward communities, Dalits, minorities follow the ideology of Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. They are fed up with migration, unemployment," Pappu Yadav told reporters.

Earlier taking a jibe at the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha on Monday said that the oppositon party announced its candidates at the "last moment" and is scared of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Kushwaha stated that the people of Bihar are well aware and would give a befitting reply to the Mahagathbandhan.

"RJD is announcing the list of candidates at the last moment as they are scared of us...The people of Bihar are aware and they will give a befitting reply to them...The entire atmosphere is in favour of the NDA...NDA government will be formed in Bihar," Kushwaha told reporters.

Earlier today the Rashtriya Janata Dal on Monday announced a list of 143 candidates on the last day of filing nominations for second phase of Bihar elections.

There are some seats where both RJD and Congress have fielded candidates.

In Narkatiaganj, Deepak Yadav (RJD) will face Shaswat Kedar Pandey (Congress); in Kahalgaon, Rajnish Bharti (RJD) will compete against Praveen Singh Kushwaha (Congress); and in Sikandra (SC), Uday Narayan Chaudhary (RJD) will go up against Vinod Chaudhary (Congress) while in Lalganj (Vaishali) Shivani Shukla is likely to go up against Aditya Raja of Congress. However, there is likely to be a compromise between the allies, with one of the parties withdrawing in favour of the other.

The polling will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11 and the results will be announced on November 14. (ANI)

