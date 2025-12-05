Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), a UNESCO World Heritage Site under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), successfully organised a vibrant and culturally enriching three-day Station Mahotsav as part of the Ghum Festival at the historic Kurseong Railway Station.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said in a press release that the event showcased the artistic vibrancy of the hills through music, poetry, art and enthusiastic community participation.

"It also reaffirmed NFR's commitment to strengthening heritage awareness and fostering cultural connectivity along the DHR route. As part of a pioneering cultural initiative, DHR collaborated with the nationally recognised creative collective Poets of Community to introduce the open mic culture to Kurseong and nearby hill regions. This innovative partnership provided a meaningful platform for local artists to showcase their talents and helped link the hill communities with contemporary artistic movements across the country," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He further said that the Mahotsav commenced on December 2, 2025, with two vibrant sessions.

Open Mic for Local

"The Open Mic for Local Artists featured enthusiastic youths from Kurseong and neighbouring areas presenting poetry, music, storytelling and stand-up performances, captivating audiences with their creativity and confidence. The Evening Curated Showcase featured invited artists from across India and abroad, bringing a rich diversity of languages, styles and artistic expressions. Their performances added a global dimension to the celebrations, transforming Kurseong Railway Station into a vibrant and engaging cultural stage," he said in the press statement.

The CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway also said that, continuing the celebrations, the Mahotsav featured engaging competitions for schoolchildren, including essay writing, painting and poetry, with their enthusiastic participation highlighting the creativity and cultural richness of Kurseong's young generation.

"The closing day of the Mahotsav brought a high-energy music festival where musicians and bands from across the hills infused the station with rhythm, enthusiasm and community spirit, followed by the felicitation of competition winners, encouraging them to continue exploring the arts. The successful Kurseong Station Mahotsav represents a significant milestone in NFR's ongoing efforts to blend heritage with contemporary cultural expression, transforming the iconic DHR into a dynamic cultural hub for the hill communities," said in the press release.

DHR emphasised that the Mahotsav plays a key role in furthering NFR's commitment to community engagement, heritage conservation and the promotion of cultural revival along the historic DHR corridor. (ANI)

