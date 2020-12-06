Balod (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 6 (ANI): A day after a farmer died allegedly by suicide in Kondagaon district due to an alleged clerical error in procurement, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday instructed the concerned authorities to take immediate action in the case.

The farmer reportedly killed himself over the alleged clerical error of reducing his paddy procurement limit to 11 quintals instead of 100 quintals.

"I have also asked them to correct the records of farmers who have reported errors," said Baghel in Balod district, adding on the other hand that his Congress party was supporting the protesting farmers' call for a Bharat bandh on December 8.

Farmer unions on Friday decided to intensify their agitation against the recently enacted farm laws calling for a Bharat bandh on December 8, stating that they were not satisfied with the amendments being proposed by the government.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

