Chennai, Dec 31 (PTI) Three more ancient temples in Tamil Nadu joined the list of shrines, under the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, offering day-long free Annadhanam to the devotees.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Year Celebration Live Streaming Link Shows Incorrect Map of India, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Tells To Fix Immediately.

The scheme at the Ramanathaswamy temple, Rameswaram, Sri Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai and Sri Meenakshi Sundareshwar temple, Madurai, was launched virtually by Chief Minister M K Stalin from the Secretariat here on Saturday.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 172 Terrorists Killed in Over 90 Operations by Security Forces in 2022; Recruitment Down by 37%, Says Police.

At present, the Annadhanam scheme is being implemented in 754 temples across the state while the day-long free meal scheme is provided at five temples viz. Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, Srirangam; Sri Dhandayuthaswamy temple in Palani, Sri Subramaniaswamy temple, Tiruchendur; Sri Mariamman temple in Samayapuram, and Sri Subramaniaswamy temple, Tiruttani.

During the demand for grants to the HR&CE department, the government had announced to extend the day-long Annadhanam scheme to three more temples and accordingly, the Chief Minister launched the scheme today, an official release here said.

HR&CE Minister P K Sekar Babu, Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Murthy, Principal Secretary to Tourism and HR&CE B Chandra Mohan, Commissioner of HR&CE J Kumaragurubaran, and senior officials participated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)