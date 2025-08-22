By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): India's drug regulator has alerted on the theft of multiple drug products of Novo Nordisk during transit.

Also Read | Income Tax Act 2025 Notified by Government, Replaces 6-Decade-Old Law; New IT Act To Come Into Effect From April 1, 2026.

According to the notice issued by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Dr Rajeev Raghuvanshi, "Mis Novo Nordisk has informed about a theft of its products, as mentioned below, during transit from its Bhiwandi Hub to milk route (Nagpur, Raipur, Cuttack, and Kolkata)."

The DCGI has also mentioned in the notice that the quality of the injectables is required to be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius; if not handled properly, storage quality might be compromised.

Also Read | PM Modi West Bengal Visit: Crime and Corruption Trinamool Congress' Identity Now, Only BJP Can Bring Real Change in State, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

"The products under consideration are rDNA origin injectables, which are required to be stored at 2-8 °C. The quality of the products may be compromised if the products are not handled in proper storage conditions, since the formulations are supposed to be maintained at 2 °C to 8 °C, failing which would impact the quality of the product and, in turn, impact the safety of the patients. The matter is currently under investigation by the Police," the DCGI said.

These products are of Batch NO. 1 Insulin degludec/ Insulin Aspart (r-DNA origin) solution for injection RT6GY9G (RyzodegM FlexTouch 2, Insulin aspart (-DNA Origin), solution for injection Fiaspe Penifill) RR726A8 3. Insulin aspart (r-DNA Origin), solution for injection (Fiasp@ FlexTouch@) RP5P640 4. Semaglutide Injection 0.5mg (r-DNA Origin), solution for injection RP5S233 (Wegovye FlexTouch@) 5. Semaglutide Injection 0.25 mg (r-DNA Origin), solution for injection RP5S232 (WegovyR FlexTouche) 6. Semaglutide Injection 1 mg (-DNA Origin), solution for injection RP5S210 (WegovyR FlexTouchR)

"Doctors and Healthcare professionals should carefully prescribe and educate patients to report any Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs). Patients and consumers are to be careful and procure the above products from authorised sources only and with a proper invoice," the DCGI stated.

The notice has been issued to the regulatory authorities of all state/UT Drugs Controllers and Zonal/Sub-Zonal offices of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)