New Delhi, February 9: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police in connection with the alleged kidnapping of the one-and-a-half-year-old daughter of a Delhi BJP youth president. The panel has sought a copy of the FIR and an action taken report in the matter by February 11.

The DCW said that it learnt that two motorcycle-borne persons abducted the girl and then left her at a distance. The minor girl was allegedly abducted from near Jhandewalan Mandir in central Delhi on Wednesday and was later abandoned near a temple, police had said. Air India Urinating Incident: DCW Issues Notice to Delhi Police, Air India, DGCA; Seeks Details of Action Taken Against Airline for Negligence.

"We received two PCR calls at 5.16 pm and 5.21 pm on Wednesday regarding the abduction of the child from outside Rani Jhansi Road," Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan had said. DCW Issues Notice to Delhi Police on Increasing Instances of Drunk Driving After Swati Maliwal Dragged by Car.

Several police teams swung into action to trace the girl. However, a call was received at child helpline 1098 and the girl was found at Maurice Nagar in northeast Delhi.

"A case has been registered under IPC section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) at the DBG Road police station. Further investigation is in progress," the DCP had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)