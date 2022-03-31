New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Doordarshan FreeDish has become the largest DTH platform reaching over 43 million households, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on Thursday.

Prasar Bharati's DTH service DD FreeDish is the only Free-to-Air Direct-To-Home service where the viewer doesn't have to pay any monthly subscription fee.

It only requires a small one-time investment of about Rs 2,000 for purchasing the DD FreeDish set-top box.

In a statement, the ministry said that with improved auction processes leading to the addition of better quality and quantity of channels in various genres between 2017 and 2022 the Free DTH service of Doordarshan clocked a stellar growth of almost 100 per cent from 22 million in 2017 to 43 million in 2022.

DD FreeDish hosts a total of 167 TV channels and 48 Radio channels, including 91 Doordarshan channels, comprising 51 co-branded educational channels, and 76 private TV channels.

"With effect from April 1, 2022, DD FreeDish private TV channels bouquet would comprise of eight Hindi general entertainment channels, 15 Hindi movie channels, six music channels, 22 news channels, nine Bhojpuri channels, four devotional and two foreign channels," the statement noted.

"The new channel line-up has rendered the DD FreeDish bouquet more diverse and engaging than ever. For the first time on DD FreeDish, a dedicated channel for food, 'Food Food' by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, has been added. There is good news for sports enthusiasts as now apart from DD Sports, FreeDish will have another sports channel 'MyCam'," the ministry said.

