New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The DDA on Monday conducted an anti-encroachment drive on a portion of the environmentally-sensitive Yamuna flood plains and "some illegal structures" were removed, officials said.

The drive near Barapullah area was carried out by the Delhi Development Authority according to the norms outlined by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), they said.

The structures were located on the Yamuna flood plain and as per NGT orders, no construction is permitted there, a senior official said.

Late June last year, the DDA had conducted an anti-encroachment drive on a portion of the environmentally-sensitive Yamuna Flood Zone and "20-30 illegal constructions" were removed. The drive was conduced near Sarai Kale Khan area.

