New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): With the view to strengthen Delhi's claims for hosting the Olympics-2036, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to further identify land parcels in the Narela area for the development of an international cricket stadium along with a five-star hotel and a world-class medical facility.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has identified 50 acres of land near the UER-II for the development of an international cricket stadium.

"Delhi LG who has been steering the project, has also directed DDA to further identify land parcels in the vicinity to develop sporting infrastructure related to football, hockey and other Olympic sports, with the view to strengthen Delhi's claims for hosting the Olympics-2036," a press note from LG office said.

LG Saxena has also approved the proposal to float RFPs for the cricket stadium complex at the earliest with the condition that the same be completed within 2 years. In a departure from the past practice, when DDA would sell land for such projects, it will now be an equity partner in the project on the basis of the cost of land that will be DDA's contribution to the whole enterprise.

"Coming after the decision taken by the LG with regards to developing Narela as an education hub by giving land for the development of university campuses in the area, the Narela sub-city is set for an unprecedented boom similar to that the city witnessed in East Delhi during the Commonwealth Games 2010," the note further said.

It may be noted that various health institutions have already started functioning from the Narela area and land for a prison complex, court complex and freight complex have also been allotted by DDA to the concerned agencies. (ANI)

