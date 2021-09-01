Mathura, Aug 31 (PTI) Another child succumbed to fever at a private hospital in Agra on Tuesday, raising the death toll in Mathura's Koh village to 10, the village head said here.

"Saurabh (14), son of Bhura, died at a private hospital in Agra," Harendra, the pradhan of the village, said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Exynos Model Spotted on Geekbench; Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch.

Confirming the death, CMO Rachna Gupta said the child had gone to a relative's place in Barsana on August 20.

From Barsana, he was directly admitted to the Agra-based a private hospital where he died on Tuesday, the official said.

Also Read | Infinix Hot 11, Hot 11S Key Specs Revealed Via Google Play Console Listing; Likely To Be Launched Soon.

A makeshift hospital of four beds has been set up in Koh village with OPD facilities, officials said.

The CMO said she would visit the village on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)