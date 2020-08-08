New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): At least 16 people have died when a plane with 190 people on board coming from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"Death toll in the Air India Express flight crash landing incident at Kozhikode rises to 16," the DGCA said in a statement.

Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, skidded off the runway at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode at 7:41 pm on Friday in which several people sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that the rescue operations have been completed.

"Malappuram collector has informed that the rescue operations at the site have been completed. Air India flight AXB1344 (@DXB to CCJ) had 190 passengers. They all have been transferred to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode," Kerala Chief Minister.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expressed anguish and distress over the plane tragedy.

"Deeply anguished and distressed at the air accident in Kozhikode. Air India Express flight number AXB-1344 from Dubai to Kozhikode, overshot the runway in rainy conditions and went down 35 feet into a slope before breaking up into 2 pieces," he tweeted.

International Air Transport Association (IATA) said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the accident of Air India Express flight IX1344 upon landing at Kozhikode airport. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this accident."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Vijayan over the phone about the accident and promised all required assistance from the Centre. (ANI)

