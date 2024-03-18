Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 18 (ANI): The death toll in the collapse of the under-construction building in South Kolkata has risen to eight, an official said on Monday.

A five-storey under-construction building collapsed in Kolkata's Garden Reach area late on March 17.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Rampur Court Sentences Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan to Seven Years in Prison in 2016 Dungarpur Demolition Case.

Meanwhile, as per the official, 17 people have suffered injuries in the building collapse.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose had announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to those injured in the building collapse.

Also Read | Supreme Court Rejects Gautam Adani Firm’s Plea for over Rs 1,300 Crore as LPS from Rajasthan State Discom.

"As many as 13 people have just been rescued. Rs 5 lakh will be given as compensation to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh will be given to those injured," Bose said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the site of the incident and also met with the injured at a hospital in South Kolkata.

Expressing grief over the incident, Banerjee wrote on the social media platform X, "Sad to learn about the house collapse disaster of an under-construction building in the Garden Reach area of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Our mayor, fire minister, secretaries and Commissioner of police, civic, police, fire and disaster management officers and teams (including NDRF, KMC and KP teams) have been on site throughout the night to mitigate the disaster."

"This is an illegal construction. I express my condolences to the families. I will urge the administration to take strict action against those involved in illegal construction. When this construction was going on, those involved should have been more vigilant," Banerjee said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)