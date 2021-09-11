New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the debt of farmers has increased but not their income.

"The income of farmers did not increase, but debt increased. What can one who feeds the country do when he is unable to feed his own children," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

He cited a report that claimed that the debt of farmer families increased on an average by 57 per cent in five years till 2018.

