Barabanki (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) Defending the suspension of the newly-elected WFI, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Sunday asserted that the Union Sports Ministry's action was not due to pressure from anyone and it followed due process.

The Sports Ministry earlier in the day suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) till further orders after it made a "hasty announcement" of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals "without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers" for preparations.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Godown in Karawal Nagar; 12 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot (Watch Video).

The WFI elections were held on December 21 with former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's loyalist Sanjay Singh and his panel winning the polls by big margins. This had prompted protests by wrestlers who had earlier levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan.

Brij Bhushan had denied any wrongdoing. A Thakur leader from eastern Uttar Pradesh, the BJP MP is an influential figure in several constituencies and enjoys considerable support.

Also Read | Mumbai Firing: One Dead, Two Injured As Unidentified Miscreant Opens Fire at Chunabhatti Area, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

Asked about the issue, the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief said, "Our government and party believe in judicial process. The government did not take the decision under anyone's pressure. The Sports Ministry took that decision after thinking carefully about whatever is 'vidhi sammat' (legal)," he said.

Chauhary, who was here at Sarsaudi village to attend "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra" was replying to queries from reporters.

On the question of inviting Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav to the inauguration of Ram temple, he said the decision on this will be taken by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Kshetra Trust.

"The temple of Lord Shri Ram belongs to 140 crore people of the country. No restrictions have been imposed on anyone from going there," he said.

He said that during the governments of other parties, the schemes made for the poor had fallen prey to corruption.

"Before 2017, the entire state was in the hands of rioters. Those in government were involved in anarchy, corruption and riots.

"But today, under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, an environment of security with better rule of law has been created in entire Uttar Pradesh," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)