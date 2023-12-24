New Delhi, December 24: A fire broke out in a godown in Karawal Nagar, in the national capital, on Sunday, officials said. According to Delhi fire service officials, a total of 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Further details are awaited. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Godown in Karawal Nagar, 12 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot.

Delhi Fire

#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals of the fire at a godown in Karawal Nagar. Fire tenders at the spot. https://t.co/ZYaYASDbP3 pic.twitter.com/mQnBOQ1JHe — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

