New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Two highly decomposed bodies of a man and a woman were found inside a house on Thursday in Rohini's Sector-34 here, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Divya, a resident of Rohini Sector-34 and native of Patna in Bihar, and Naveen (40), a resident of Nihal Vihar and native of Darbangha in Bihar, they said.

Information was received at Shahbad Dairy police station regarding the incident around 12.30 pm on Thursday and police rushed to the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

Teams of the electric department, fire brigade, and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were called to the place. The apartment's door was found locked from inside and it was opened with the help of the fire department, police said.

A senior police officer said that after seeing the condition of the bodies, it seemed like they had died around four to five days ago.

Naveen's hands were found tied with an electric wire, connected to a switch, and electricity was passing through it. The woman's body was also touching Naveen's body, the officer said.

On enquiry, it was revealed that the duo knew each other for about 1.5 years. Naveen had a matrimonial dispute and took psychiatric treatment while Divya was a music teacher, police said.

The incident came to light on Thursday when Divya's family members called a person known to her and asked him to visit her house as she was not picking up their calls.

When the person came to the flat, he saw that the apartment's main gate was locked and a foul smell was coming. He informed the police.

The woman's parents are reaching Delhi. The post-mortem of both the bodies will be conducted on Friday, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)