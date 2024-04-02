Kolkata, Apr 2 (PTI) Police recovered decomposed body parts of an unidentified woman inside an abandoned building in the city's Watgunge area on Tuesday, an official said.

The body parts were found in three black plastic bags in the building located on Sastitala Lane, he said.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Woman Killed, Police Recover Body, Chopped Into Pieces and Stuffed Into Sack, From Abandoned Building.

"Locals who had gone inside the building discovered the plastic bags and informed the police," DC (Port) Harikrishna Rai said.

Officers of the Homicide Department of Kolkata Police also visited the spot along with sniffer dogs.

Also Read | India Firmly Rejects 'Senseless Attempts' by China To Rename Places in Arunachal Pradesh, Says MEA.

"It appears that the woman was murdered somewhere else and the body parts were put inside plastic bags and dumped at different places. We are trying to establish her identity," he said.

Further investigation is underway to locate the other body parts, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)