Gandhidham (Gujarat) [India], January 26 (ANI): On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, Chairman of the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) Sushil Kumar Singh on Monday attended the Republic Day celebrations in Gandhidham.

Speaking to the media at the event, Singh said, "The Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, celebrated the 77th Republic Day here on a grand scale."

Highlighting that the celebrations was multi-cultural, he said, "We showcased the culture of different states...We are all committed to working for the development of the nation, state and Kandla"

Meanwhile, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also extended heartfelt greetings to citizens on the occasion of Republic Day and said that January 26 symbolises India's self-respect, unity and strength as the world's largest democracy.

Speaking at the district-level Republic Day celebration held at the Ahmedabad Rural Police Headquarters in Makarba, Sanghavi said, "The adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950, under the visionary leadership of Dr BR Ambedkar, laid the foundation of equality, justice and democratic values in the country.

"He recalled the immense contribution of Gujarat to nation-building, mentioning stalwarts such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Morarji Desai, Gulzarilal Nanda and Kanhaiyalal Munshi. Sanghavi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carried forward this legacy by giving new direction and global recognition to India and Gujarat through development-driven governance.

Celebrations of the 77th Republic Day at the Kartvya Path were based on the theme of the 150th Anniversary of the national song, Vande Mataram, a timeless mantra that awakened the spirit of Swadeshi, self-reliance, and freedom in India's national consciousness.

This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, was elaborately decorated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial at the historical India Gate. Present alongside the PM were the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Chief of Defence Services General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal APS Singh and the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi.

President Droupadi Murmu presided over the grand celebrations on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also attended as the Chief Guests. (ANI)

