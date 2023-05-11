Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 11 (ANI): The deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm Mocha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin on Thursday morning.

"The deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm "Mocha" pronounced as "Mokha" and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of 11th May 2023 over the same region near latitude 11.2°N and longitude 88.1°E, about 510 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 1210 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and 1120 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar)," an official statement said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Groom Attacked, Beaten With Rods by ‘Upper Caste’ Men for Riding Horse in Agra, FIR Lodged.

The IMD further stated that Mocha will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and it will reach its peak intensity on May 13.

"It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and gradually intensify into a severe cyclonic storm around midnight. Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually, move north-northeastwards from the morning of May 12 and intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm on the same evening over the central Bay of Bengal. It would reach its peak intensity around the May 13 evening," the statement said.

Also Read | Cyclone Mocha: Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal Intensifies Into Cyclonic Storm, Likely To Bring Heavy Rainfall to Andaman Island.

"Thereafter, it is likely to weaken slightly from the May 14 morning and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) around the forenoon of May 14, 2023, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph," it added.

Earlier the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) issued an official statement that its units have been placed on high alert amid the warning of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for cyclonic storm Mocha.

The statement said that the ICG is geared up for response to the cyclonic storm as indicated by IMD and the update had been shared with the fisheries and civil administration.

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that people do not need to fear the cyclone as the state government is equipped to handle the situation.

"No need to fear the cyclone. If there come different circumstances, we will rescue people from coastal areas as the cyclone will move to Bangladesh and Myanmar," CM Banerjee had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)