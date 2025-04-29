Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Tuesday targeted the Congress after its 'Gayab' jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that defacing the Prime Minister's image is a "crime".

"Defacing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image by the Congress is a crime, and the Congress has insulted the Prime Minister's personality," Ashoka said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Emergency War Room Meet With Rajnath Singh, NSA, CDS and Chiefs of All Armed Forces in Progress, Decisive Strike on Terror Looms (Watch Video).

Speaking to reporters, he stated that the Congress posted content that insulted PM Narendra Modi's personality. He pointed out that Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh had clearly stated that the statements of CM Siddaramaiah and Minister Thimmapur were not the party's stance.

"If that's the case, what dignity do they have left? When their own party members don't respect them, defacing the Prime Minister's image in a derogatory manner is a crime," he said.

Also Read | Delhi School Fee Regulation Bill: Rekha Gupta Led-Cabinet Approves Bill to Regulate Fee in Private Schools; Heavy Penalty for Violators.

R Ashoka accused Opposition leaders of indirectly supporting Pakistan.

"Asaduddin Owaisi has challenged Pakistan, and CM Revanth Reddy has also displayed patriotism. They should learn lessons in patriotism from such people. Even the Jammu and Kashmir CM has admitted to mistakes, but Congress leaders here question PM Modi for everything," he said.

Ashoka remarked that CM Siddaramaiah, who won with a narrow margin, has become a "hero" in Pakistan.

"If he contests an election in Lahore, he could win by a margin of one lakh votes. He might even receive a civilian award from Pakistan in the future. While everyone says they are with you, Siddaramaiah says he is not. Those who claim to be peace-loving have tried to assault a police officer, which is an insult to the entire police department. The CM himself has sent a message that anyone can attack the police. In another event, he questioned a district officer, asking why they attended. Such arrogance won't last long. He is abusing everyone because he knows he will have to leave his chair," R Ashoka said.

The Congress party had recently posted an image of PM Modi titled "Gayab," implying his absence during the recently held all-party meeting in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. Since then, the post drew sharp criticism across the BJP and many of its coalition partners. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)