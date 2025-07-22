New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted time to former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri to peruse an affidavit filed by TMC MP Saket Gokhale tendering apology for his alleged defamatory utterances against her.

A bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar passed the order after Puri's counsel said he had not received the copy of the fresh affidavit filed by Gokhale in the matter.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terrorists Attack: With Mastermind at Large, Security Concerns Rise; Demand To Fix Accountability Gains Traction.

The court on July 8 refused to accept the written apology of Gokhale in the case, while asking him to file a fresh affidavit in the matter.

Senior advocate Amit Sibal, appearing for Gokhale, on Tuesday said a fresh affidavit had been filed.

Also Read | Was a Megalodon Found on Australia Beach? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Puri, then said he needed time to examine the document as he received a copy in the court itself before the hearing.

The bench considered the submissions and posted the hearing on July 24.

The court is dealing with Gokhale's appeal against a single judge's July 1, 2024 verdict restraining the TMC leader from publishing further on social media or any online platform against Puri.

The single judge directed him to apologise to her and pay Rs 50 lakh in damages.

The division bench said the contents of his affidavit couldn't be taken on record while asking Gokhale's counsel to withdraw the apology and file a fresh one.

The court said there was a difference in the two apologies' -- the one directed to be published by the single judge and the one filed by Gokhale.

In its July 1, 2024 verdict, the high court restrained Gokhale from publishing any more content on any social media or electronic platform against Puri.

Gokhale then moved court seeking recall of the judgment, which the coordinate bench of the high court on May 2 refused.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)