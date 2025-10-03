Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 3 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the JITO (Jain International Trade Organisation) Connect 2025 on Friday in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Earlier in the day, he recieved a warm welcome at the Hyderabad Airport.

Also Read | From Honeytraps to Hashtags: ISI Targeting 300 to 400 Indian Influencers for Propaganda and Espionage, Says Intelligence Bureau After Arrests of YouTubers Jyoti Malhotra, Wasim Akram and Jasbir Singh.

The Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) is a multi-stakeholder community of Jain Industrialists, businessmen, and professionals who share a commitment to shaping the future of the community and society at large.

Yesterday, on the occasion of Vijayadashmi, the Defence Minister performed Shastra Puja at the Bhuj Military Station in Gujarat and asserted that the balance of "Shaastra" (knowledge) and "Shastra" (weapons) kept our civilisation "vibrant and invincible".

Also Read | Ozempic Approved by India for Adults With Type-2 Diabetes: Is Novo Nordisk's Weight Loss Drug Safe? Here's What We Know About Benefits, Risks and Expected Price.

According to the Ministry of Defence, in his address yesterdaylauded the Indian Armed Forces for successfully thwarting Pakistan's attempts to breach India's defence network during Operation Sindoor.

"Pakistan had tried to penetrate India's defences from Leh to Sir Creek Sector, but the swift and effective counter-action of the Indian forces not only exposed the weaknesses of Pakistan's air defence system but also sent out a clear message to the world that India can inflict heavy damage at a time, place and manner of its choosing," he said.

He drew attention to the fact that even after 78 years of Independence, Pakistan continues to create disputes over the Sir Creek Sector, despite India's repeated efforts to resolve the issue through dialogue.

He pointed out that Pakistan's recent expansion of military infrastructure in the Sir Creek Sector reflects its ill intent. He also said that any misadventure by Pakistan in the Sir Creek sector will invite a decisive response, stating, "If Pakistan dares to act in Sir Creek Sector, the reply will be so strong that it will change both history and geography. In 1965, the Indian Army showed courage by reaching Lahore and in 2025 Pakistan must remember that the road to Karachi also passes through the Creek.

"Lauding the success of Operation Sindoor in record time, Rajnath Singh said that it was possible due to the seamless jointness of the Armed Forces. He congratulated the soldiers and officers for their strategy, courage and capability that proved India's ability to defeat its adversaries under any circumstances.

Singh underlined that despite having the capability, India demonstrated restraint as the Operation Sindoor was aimed at countering terrorism, not provoking a wider conflict.

He expressed satisfaction that all military objectives of Operation Sindoor were successfully achieved and reaffirmed that India's fight against terrorism will continue with full resolve. Singh assured that Indian Armed Forces and the Border Security Force are vigilantly guarding the nation's borders.

Addressing the armed forces on this occasion, the Defence Minister highlighted that Shastra Puja is not merely a ritual, but a reflection of India's civilizational philosophy, where weapons are regarded as instruments of dharma, not just tools of violence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)