Karwar (Karnataka), Apr 5 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated various infra projects at Karwar naval base in Karnataka.

The Union minister arrived at the naval base around 1 pm where he was given a Guard of Honour at the Parade Ground.

The defence minister landed at the key base in a military chopper, and is scheduled to spend a few hours here, with a number of engagements lined up.

The Navy is expanding the crucial naval base as part of Project 'Seabird'.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will flag off #INSSunayna as the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR with 44 personnel from 9 navies embarked onboard, from #Karwar today," the Office of Raksha Mantri earlier posted on X on Saturday.

It also shared a video in the post depicting the training phases, held both on land and at sea under this mission. "IOS SAGAR will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the Indian Ocean Region, reaffirming India's commitment to build stronger ties with its maritime neighbours and working towards a safer, more inclusive and secure maritime environment in the Indian Ocean Region. @indiannavy," the Raksha Mantri Office said in the post on X.

Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) is an initiative towards continued cooperation with IOR nations in pursuance of India's vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions (MAHASAGAR).

Ahead of Singh's visit, his office on Friday had posted on X, "Strengthening India's Naval Power! On 05 April 2025, Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will inaugurate newly developed infrastructure at the Karwar Naval Base, a key milestone under #ProjectSeabird. This expansion enhances India's maritime security with cutting-edge facilities and advanced operational capabilities. @IndianNavy"

In March 2024, Defence Minister Singh had inaugurated a number of infrastructure projects at this strategically located base, being developed considering India's long-term security interests in the Indian Ocean region.

The first phase of Project Seabird was designed to accommodate 10 ships and was successfully concluded in 2011.

The infrastructure comprised a breakwater, a pier capable of berthing 10 ships, a 10,000-ton ship lift and dry berth, a naval ship repair yard, logistics and armament storage facilities and accommodation for 1,000 personnel.

The Cabinet Committee on Security's approval for Phase-IIA of the project had accorded approval for the berthing of 32 ships and submarines, along with 23 yardcraft, the ministry earlier said.

