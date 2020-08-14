Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched Konkurs Missile Test Equipment and Konkurs Launcher Test Equipment, which have been indigenously designed and developed by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

These products were earlier being imported from Russia.

The two indigenised products were virtually launched by the Defence Minister from Delhi in the presence of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Secretary (Defence) Dr Ajay Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production) Raj Kumar, senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and CMD, BDL Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), Directors, CVO and senior officials present at Hyderabad.

The two products have been launched as a part of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" week being celebrated from August 7 to 14, 2020. The Konkurs Missile Test Equipment (KMTE) is designed for checking the serviceability of Konkurs - M Anti-Tank Guided Missiles. Konkurs Launcher Test Equipment (KLTE) is designed and developed for checking the serviceability of Konkurs - M Missile Launchers.

The realisation of these indigenous equipment will take forward the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" abhiyan initiated by the Centre and will lead to substantial foreign exchange saving for the country in the future. (ANI)

