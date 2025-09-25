New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for procurement of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A, including 68 fighters and 29 twin seaters, along with associated equipment, for Indian Air Force, at a cost of over Rs. 62,370 crore (excluding taxes), on Thursday. The delivery of these aircraft is expected to commence in 2027-28 and be completed over a period of six years, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence.

The aircraft will have an indigenous content of over 64 per cent, with 67 additional items incorporated, over and above the previous LCA Mk1A contract signed in January 2021. The integration of advanced indigenously developed systems such as the UTTAM Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar, Swayam Raksha Kavach, and control surface actuators will further strengthen the Aatmanirbharta initiatives.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Wife Demands INR 2 Crore Compensation Over Husband's 'Failure to Have Sex' Weeks After Marriage, Police Launch Probe.

The project is being supported by a robust vendor base of nearly 105 Indian companies directly engaged in the manufacture of detailed components. The production is expected to generate close to 11,750 direct and indirect jobs per year for the duration of six years, giving a major boost to the domestic aerospace ecosystem, the release stated.

The acquisition, under the 'Buy (India-IDDM)' category of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, is in line with the Government's thrust on indigenisation. The LCA Mk1A is the most advanced variant of the indigenously designed & manufactured fighter aircraft and will serve as a potent platform to meet the operational requirements of the IAF, the release added. (ANI)

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam Government Forms SIT To Probe Sudden Demise of Popular Singer in Singapore, Himanta Biswa Sarma Assures Fair Probe.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)