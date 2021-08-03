New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar launched a website on Tuesday on the 75th Independence Day celebrations so that Indians across the world can participate in the national festival this year, the defence ministry said.

"For the first time ever, the platform will livestream the Independence Day celebrations from the majestic Red Fort on August 15, 2021 in the virtual reality (VR) 360 degree format. People can use this feature with or without a VR gadget," the ministry said in a statement.

The platform -- indianidc2021.mod.gov.in -- is freely accessible to all and provides updates and information regarding activities centred around the Independence Day Celebrations (IDC) 2021, it noted.

"It encompasses the entire Indian diaspora as if they were a part of the celebrations in person. It is an attempt to engage people of all ages, especially the youth," the ministry stated.

The platform also provides features like a special IDC Radio, a gallery, interactive filters, e-books on deeds of gallantry, 50 years of the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, blogs on the freedom movement, wars and war memorials, it said.

The mobile application of the IDC 2021 platform will be launched in the coming days, it mentioned.

Speaking at the launch event, Kumar said the platform aims to imbibe the culture of togetherness among the masses so that they can celebrate this landmark occasion and unite under the common identity of being Indians.

"He shed light on a number of activities planned in the run-up to IDC 2021, including an all-women mountaineering expedition at Mount Manirang, 75 medical camps being organised by the BRO and statue-cleaning activities to be carried out by the NCC cadets at 75 places across the country," the ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)