Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 18 (AN): After a senior officer of the Dehradun Municipal Corporation tested positive for coronavirus, the corporation has been closed for two days as a precautionary measure for the general public from Tuesday onwards.

"Every day a large number of people come to the Municipal Corporation to get their work done, that is why the entry of the common public has been banned in the corporation office," said Chief Municipal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey.

Also Read | Assamese Made Compulsory as Medium of Instruction Till Class 5 in Assam Schools.

The employees, who had come in contact with the COVID positive municipal official, have been asked to isolate themselves.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 3,850 active cases in the state. (ANI)

Also Read | IRCTC Ties Up With NGO to Provide Free Meals to Poor in Mumbai Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)