Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 30 (ANI): A retired Army Brigadier, VK Joshi, was shot dead during his morning walk in the Rajpur Police Station area of Dehradun on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place near Tula Apartments in Johri village, where the victim died on the spot after being fired upon by an unidentified assailant.

Also Read | Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed on 31st March for Mahavir Jayanti 2026?.

According to officials at the scene, the firing broke out during an argument between people travelling in two vehicles, and a stray bullet hit the Brigadier while he was out for a walk.

An eyewitness said, "During a morning walk, I saw an incident, and on reaching the spot, the people who were with the Brigadier said that he had been shot. It was said that people in 2 vehicles were firing at each other..."

Also Read | Why Stock Market Is Down Today, March 30, 2026.

The police have reached the spot and are currently investigating the incident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)