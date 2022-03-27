Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 27 (ANI): The newly-sworn in Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a dinner organised to welcome President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.

The dinner was arranged at Raj Bhavan where President Kovind has been staying.

The CM also introduced the President to his newly formed cabinet colleagues who were also present at the occasion.

President Ram Nath Kovind is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand starting March 26, where he will also address the concluding ceremony of the silver jubilee celebrations of Divya Prem Seva Mission in Haridwar on Monday. (ANI)

