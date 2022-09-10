New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): In a stabbing incident in Delhi's Mangolpuri on Friday, a man was killed and four others got seriously injured, informed the police.

"Around 8-9 boys attacked three boys with knives several times and because of this one person died and two got seriously injured. All three boys are cousins and both the victim and the accused are neighbours in the block of Mangolpuri," the police said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks to British PM Liz Truss, Discusses Various Issues of Bilateral Interest Between India and UK.

The deceased has been identified as Armaan and the other two who got injured are his cousins-- Fardeen and Moin Khan.

The three were taken to SGM Hospital where Armaan was declared dead on arrival.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission News Today: Will Dearness Allowance Be Hiked This Month? Check Latest Update Here.

According to Delhi Police, yesterday at around 2.15 pm Fardeen was going on his motorcycle in front of the house of accused Sharukh who is a notorious person and had an altercation with Shahbir ( Shahrukh's brother) over touching the bike. Fardeen ran away from there.

Following that Fardeen reached his house where his brother Monty decided to sort the matter out peacefully with Sharukh. Fardeen also followed his brother Monty where his brother had a heated argument with Sharukh as he had abused Monty. Their third cousin brother Armaan also reached there. Then Sharukh and Shahbir ordered his associates to bring knives and kill the three brothers.

Sharukh caught hold of Armaan, Shahbir (Sharukh's brother) caught hold of Monty while Saif, Sameer and Vineet stabbed Arman and Sameer alias Muthu, Karan alias Badshah and Ajay Malik stabbed Monty.

After this, all of them ran away. After this (during the absconding period) all these accused persons went to O Block Mangolpuri, Delhi to take revenge on one Matthi as Matthi had beaten Saif's brother Kaif a few days ago. At O Block, Mangolpuri, Delhi they all searched for Matthi. They found two boys sitting at O Block, Mangolpuri, Delhi where they found two friends of Matthi sitting there. They asked for Matthi from them and started stabbing Anurag and Ravi, informed the police.

Anurag sustained major injuries and underwent surgery. Ravi has been discharged. Two cases has been registered--one under 302/34 for the stabbing incident at K block and one under Sections 307/34 of IPC against the accused persons are being registered in PS Mangolpiri. After this two accused persons, Saif and Vineet(after suspecting self-inflicted injuries) admitted themselves at B.S.A Hospital, Rohini, Delhi.

The deceased's father Mohammad Salim told ANI, "Armaan had come after offering prayers, and was cleaning the bike when some of his friends took him on a Ganesh Visarjan Padyatra. Soon after he returned home, he heard some quarrels outside. He went there to intervene and resolve the matter peacefully. However, an argument broke out between him and the accused, when both Fardeen and his cousin and Armaan were also present. The accused and his brother then allegedly called their friends to attack them."

Salim also alleged that the accused saw the colour on his clothes from the Ganpati festival and questioned him for roaming with colours despite being Muslim and that was the reason behind to stabbed him.

Victim Fardeen said, "I was going on my motorcycle in front of the house of accused Sharukh when I had an altercation with Shahbir ( Shahrukh's brother) over touching hands. I went away from there. After that, my brother Monty decided to sort out this matter peacefully with Sharukh."

"Arman also followed my brother Monty and reached the house of the accused where my brother had a heated argument with Sharukh as Sharukh had abused my brother.Then Sharukh and Shahbir ordered his associates to bring knives to kill Arman and Monty.

The police have arrested three accused and sent four teams to Mangolpuri police station to arrest the remaining accused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)