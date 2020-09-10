New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): A police team from Old Delhi Railway Station arrested 10 alleged child traffickers and rescued 14 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years.

According to the police, a case has been registered under section 370 of Indian Penal Code and the rescued children taken to a quarantine centre in Lajpat Nagar as per the protocol.

"The children belonged to different parts of Bihar and the traffickers were taking them to different places in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab with the intention of making them work as labourers in factories," the police added.

According to it, information was received from an NGO on September 7 about 14 minors being trafficked and being brought to Delhi by Mahananda Express Train from different districts of Bihar. After this, a joint operation was conducted at Old Delhi Railway Station

After the train arrived at the station, a few persons in suspicious circumstances were seen along with the children. Ten persons were detained and 14 children were rescued.

The medical examination of the children was conducted and they were taken to a quarantine centre in Lajpat Nagar.

Based on statements by the children, the case was registered and the 10 accused persons were arrested, the police further said.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that these children belonged to different districts of Bihar.

"They had planned to take these children to different places in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. Owing to the shortage of labourers in factories due to COVID-19, they saw an opportunity to carry these children to work as labourers in the factories as there had been high demand of labour. They used to target poor families in Bihar, promising them jobs and supplied their children to different places for child labour. The investigation in this case is under progress," the police added. (ANI)

