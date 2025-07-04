New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The 268th session of the Rajya Sabha will be scheduled to begin on Monday (July 21), as per the official Parliamentary Bulletin.

According to the Legislative Section, summons were issued to members exclusively through the Members' Portal, and all were informed about the upcoming schedule and business days of the monsoon session.

The session is planned to run from July 21 to August 21, with the House set to adjourn on August 12 and reconvene on August 18 to facilitate Independence Day celebrations.

The timing of the sittings was fixed from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on each working day, unless otherwise notified.

This session is expected to include major legislative discussions and debates, although the detailed agenda had not been released at the time of the bulletin.

Members of Parliament were advised to regularly check the Members' Portal for updates, circulars, and additional instructions regarding the session.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the proposal to hold the Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 21 to August 21, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.

There will be no Parliament sittings on August 13 and 14 due to Independence Day celebrations.

The upcoming Monsoon session will be the first Parliament session following Operation Sindoor, which was launched by India on May 7 in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

The Budget session of Parliament began on January 31 this year. The Budget Session saw the passage of significant legislation, including the Waqf Amendment Bill.

In the second part of the Session, there were 17 sittings of both Houses. During the entire Budget Session, in total, there were 26 sittings. (ANI)

