New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two people following a quarrel in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the dead was smoking a cigarette near the spot when a quarrel took place.

The victim has been identified as Sagar Singh, a resident of Krishna Puri, Tilak Nagar, they said.

The incident took place on Wednesday around 12.30 am. An FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

With the help of CCTV footage and intelligence, one Harshdeep Singh (22), a resident of Chander Vihar, has been arrested. The weapon of offence, a knife, has also been recovered. Investigation is underway to nab the second accused, the DCP said.

According to police, the accused is a welder.

The dead, a food delivery boy, received a stab injury near left side of his chest. The accused and the victim were previously not known to each other. Some quarrel happened on the spot which led to the murder, police said.

Fateh Singh, the relative of Sagar, said the victim was an introvert and had no enmity with anyone.

"We got to know that the quarrel took place due to smoking of cigarette. They assaulted Sagar and later stabbed him near his heart. His parents had died a while ago and he is survived by his wife and seven-year-old son. He was very introvert and does not used to talk much as he has seen a lot of struggle in his life.

“He did not have enmity with anyone. His wife works as a lab technician. He was staying with his in-laws in a rented accommodation. Sagar was doing the job of delivery boy from the past many years,” Fateh said.

