New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): As many as three shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang were apprehended after an encounter that broke out in the national capital, said Delhi Police on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Naveen, Manoj and Karambir, all part of the nexus.

Also Read | Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Yunus Khan Found Dead Inside House on Mir Dard Road.

"Naveen, Manoj and Karambir were apprehended with pistols in their possession. Despite being warned to surrender at the time of apprehension, assailants fired 3/4 rounds aiming towards the police party to flee away," said Police.

One police personnel was also hit during the encounter as one bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of a member of the raiding party.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Re-Elected As President of National Congress Party for 4 Years.

All three apprehended accused were in direct contact with Goldy Brar in Canada through the Signal app regularly for the last many days.

A total of 3 pistols with 11 live cartridges were recovered during the arrests.

"Through his undisclosed sources, Goldy Brar arranged money, shelter and weapons to eliminate a target, which gets disclosed to the gang members on the day of execution only. All 3 apprehended are wanted in an armed robbery case at a liquor vendor shop in Jharsa, Gurugram," added Police.

Earlier, in a major development in the Sidhu Moose Wala death case, the Punjab Police detained Sachin Thapan, the person who was exchanging calls with gangster Goldy Brar.

Sachin Thapan has been detained in Azerbaijan.

"Sachin Thapan, the person exchanging calls with Goldy Brar, has been detained in Azerbaijan with support from the Government of India. Our combined efforts are there to provide justice to the family," said DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident occurred a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.

Police in Mansa district of Punjab have filed a charge sheet against 34 people in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, of which eight are yet to be arrested.

"As of now, 4 people are in foreign countries while 8 people are yet to be arrested. A total of 122 people are there for testimony," said Gaurav Toora, SSP.

The officials informed that Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Satwinder Goldie Brar Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi and Lipin Nehra, along with over a dozen people, are included in the case.

Last month, Haryana Police arrested four persons associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang and recovered a large number of arms and ammunition from their possession in the Mahesh Nagar police station area of the district, said Ambala Superintendent of Police.

According to the petition filed by Punjab Police in the city court that Lawrence Bishnoi is a key conspirator of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. While a Punjab government release said that gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)