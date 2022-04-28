New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested four people who allegedly procured firearms by producing fake arms licenses, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused -- Abhimanyu Rai (30), Sakesh Kumar (50), Ashok Aggarwal (64) and Rameshwar Datt (50) were also involved in motor vehicle thefts in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, they said.

The police said 15 fake arms licenses purportedly issued from Jammu and Kashmir were also recovered.

The crime branch team has busted a nexus involved in sale and supply of stolen luxury cars and procuring sophisticated ordinance factory arms on fake licenses, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Deepak Yadav said information was received on April 12 that Rai, who has been carrying illegal arms on fake license and dealt in stolen cars in Delhi-NCR and Meerut, would come from the Noida side.

"A dedicated team laid a trap. A Fortuner car was seen coming from Noida's side. On identification and interception of the car, our team apprehended Rai using mild force," he said.

The accused produced a copy of an arms license issued from Kathuwa in Jammu and Kashmir. The arm license was also found suspicious. On verification from Kathua, the license was found to be fake, the senior police officer said.

Rai also later admitted that he had procured fake license from a person named Shakesh in Gwalior and the stolen car was purchased from a man named Adarsh in Murena, he said.

"On the basis of fake license, he got the .32 bore revolver from Shan Gun House in Gwalior. The Fortuner car and the revolver with live five cartridges were taken into police possession through seizure memos," he added.

Based on Rai's disclosure, Sakesh was arrested from Rampura who admitted that he had gotten over 50 fake arms licenses prepared from Kathua district from a man named Rameshwar Datt, the DCP said.

"The gun house owner Ashok Aggarwal was also arrested who disclosed that he used to provide arms on fake licence provided by Sakesh for money," he said.

Datt was also arrested later," the officer said.

Datt earlier worked on a contract basis in Licensing Authority of Kathuwa but was terminated as he misused his position. After his termination, Datt started preparing fake license as he was aware about the process, the DCP said.

