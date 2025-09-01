New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Around 45 shanties were gutted after a major fire broke out in the Bengali Basti area of Shahbad Daulatpur in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy locality on Sunday, police said.

According to officials, information regarding the incident was received at the Shahbad Dairy police station on August 31. Police staff rushed to the spot and found that about 40-45 temporary huts were engulfed in flames.

Eight fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire, while ten ambulances were deployed at the site as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained, the police said. Further enquiry into the incident is underway. (ANI)

