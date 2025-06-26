New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Five people who allegedly abducted a man in Delhi's Munirka and attempted to extort money from him by posing as police officers have been arrested, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of June 15 and 16, when Joshua Hmar, a Munirka local, was allegedly abducted near the Fakkarwada Park in Munirka between 1.20 am and 1.40 am.

Hmar alleged that four men abducted him and attempted to extort money while posing as Delhi Police officers.

"According to Hmar, he managed to escape from their custody and reported the matter to the police. After verifying all the facts, an FIR was registered and further investigation was launched," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said in a statement.

The investigation team analysed CCTV footage from the area. While the car's license plate was initially unclear, the team traced the vehicle's route and eventually identified it, he said.

"All pickets were alerted and secret informers were deployed to trace the suspects. The registration details of the vehicle revealed it was registered in the name of Parvesh, a resident of Safdarjung Enclave," the DCP stated.

After being apprehended, Parvesh confessed his involvement during interrogation and named four accomplices, who were subsequently arrested. The DCP stated that the car used in the crime was also recovered.

"Parvesh disclosed that he was driving the vehicle when the victim was abducted and that his friends were involved in trying to extort money from him by pretending to be police personnel. All five accused are graduates and unmarried," he added.

The DCP shared the profiles of the accused: Parvesh, originally from Jaipur, works as a property dealer. Aryaman Chaudhary and Sharman Rai, both students, are from Himachal Pradesh. Ritik Gauhar, a freelancer, hails from Uttar Pradesh and Dev Anand Yadav, a driver, is from Rajasthan

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

