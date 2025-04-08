New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Five UPSC aspirants among six people got injured after they were hit by a car being driven by a drunk man in central Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred around 6 pm, they said.

Also Read | Robbery Gone Wrong in Saharanpur: Thief Shoots and Kills Man After Mask Slips Off During Heist, Escapes With INR 5.9 Lakh in Uttar Pradesh; Investigation Underway.

The car driver, Prem Kumar (45), was found under the influence of alcohol during a breathalyzer test, they said.

“His medical examination is underway and his blood sample has been taken to ascertain alcohol levels," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M. Harsha Vardhan said.

Also Read | Gurugram Horror: Married Woman Stabbed to Death by Lover Over Second Affair in Haryana's Binola Village, Accused Arrested.

The injured have been identified as Lokesh, Baby, Shivam, Harshita, Stephen and Vipul, he said, adding that five of them are UPSC aspirants and one is a visitor.

All the injured were taken to a hospital. While five of them are likely to be discharged soon, one may require further medical treatment. The condition of all six is stated to be stable, the officer added.

Kumar is a driver. At the time of the accident, he was driving his employer's car, the DCP said.

He was caught on the spot and legal action is being initiated against him, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)