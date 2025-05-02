New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): A group of 51 women departed from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport for the holy city of Madinah on Saudi Airlines flight SV-3085 to perform the Haj without a male guardian (mehram).

At Terminal 3, Delhi State Haj Committee's Chairperson Kausar Jahan, Executive Officer Ashfaq Ahmed Arfi, Deputy Executive Officer Mohsin Ali, and other committee members saw off the pilgrims with flowers and best wishes.

Also Read | What Is an Online Share Trading Scam? As Mumbai Man Loses INR 3.63 Crore in 15-Day Fraud, Know How To Protect Yourself.

Delhi State Haj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this progressive move by the central government has created more opportunities and ease for people from all walks of life.

Of the 51 women, 20 are from Delhi, 22 from Uttar Pradesh, two from Bihar, four from Jammu and Kashmir, one from Punjab, and two from Uttarakhand -- showing broad regional participation.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gives Chocolate to Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan in Amravati, Video of Light-Hearted Gesture Goes Viral.

The fourth Haj flight in the ongoing series began on April 30. So far, 1,646 pilgrims, including 839 men and 807 women, have flown to Madinah.

From April 30 to May 30, 38 Haj flights will depart from Delhi. Of these, 16 flights until May 15 will go to Madinah, while the remaining 22 flights from May 16 to May 30 will land in Jeddah for Makkah-bound pilgrims.

This year's Hajj marks not just a spiritual milestone for pilgrims, but also a significant moment of empowerment and inclusion for women travelling without a Mahram under new policies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)