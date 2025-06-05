New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police carried out an encroachment removal drive, issuing 65 challans and towing four vehicles in a bid to ease congestion and improve pedestrian and vehicular movement, an official said on Thursday.

The drive was conducted on Wednesday around the Palika Bhawan stretch near RK Puram Sector-13, a zone that sees heavy commuter traffic during peak hours.

Senior officers recently observed severe traffic disruptions caused by illegally parked vehicles, including private cars, auto-rickshaws, taxis, e-rickshaws, and street vendors (rehri-patri), reducing the effective width of the road and hindering pedestrian access.

A strategic enforcement plan was developed following which the operation was carried out on June 4.

"Appropriate legal action was taken against violators and most of the encroachments were successfully cleared," a senior police officer said.

In total, 65 challans were issued for encroachment-related violations, and four vehicles were towed under relevant sections of the law.

