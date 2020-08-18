New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): More than 100 policemen, who have recovered from COVID-19 at Delhi's Lok Nayak hospital, will help the national capital combat the coronavirus pandemic by donating plasma.

"Our plan is to give as much plasma as we can. The policemen are excited about giving plasma to help the COVID-19 patients recover from the virus," said Suvashish Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Range.

Also Read | Swine Flu in India: Country Records 2,721 Cases With 44 Deaths Till July 2020 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 10,852 active coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Meanwhile, a special drive was launched on August 16 to issue challans to those who gather in the lawns of India Gate along Rajpath and violate norms of social distancing and other COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)

Also Read | Flipkart in Talks With PharmEasy to Enter Online Medicine Delivery Business.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)