New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday inspected the arrangements made at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport to ease congestion.

Scindia, who was accompanied by senior ministry officials, also interacted with security personnel and others at the airport, according to officials.

Also Read | ‘Dead’ Uttar Pradesh Woman Found Living With Second Husband in Rajasthan, Detained.

In recent days, there have been complaints from passengers about long queues and waiting hours at the airport.

IGIA, also the country's largest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3.

Also Read | Illegal Dance Bar Raided, Over 50 Including 26 Women Held for Obscene Acts in Thane.

On average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)