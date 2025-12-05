New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Delhi Airport on Friday issued a passenger advisory and alerted travellers to operational challenges affecting certain domestic flights, resulting in delays and cancellations.

In an advisory, Delhi Airport said, "Please be advised that operational challenges affecting certain domestic services are resulting in flight delays and cancellations. We strongly recommend passengers verify their flight status directly with their airline prior to departure for the airport. Our dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience."

The airport further assured that dedicated on-ground teams are working closely with airline partners to mitigate disruptions and ensure a comfortable experience for passengers. "We appreciate your patience and cooperation," the advisory further read.

Passengers are advised to regularly check their flight status with respective airlines and plan accordingly to avoid inconvenience, it added.

Additionally, Delhi Airport confirmed that 225 Indigo flights, comprising both arrivals and departures, have been cancelled since the morning from the capital's hub, impacting a significant number of travellers. As per latest reports more than 500 flights of IndiGo stand cancelled on Friday.

IndiGo, which is experiencing operational disruptions and cancellations, has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

Following a detailed review meeting under the chairmanship of the DGCA with the senior leadership of IndiGo on Thursday, the regulator said, "To reduce passenger inconvenience while maintaining safety margins, IndiGo has requested operational variations or exemptions from specific FDTL provisions for A320 operations up to February 10, 2026. IndiGo has assured DGCA that corrective actions are underway and that normalised and stable operations will be fully restored by February 10, 2026."

IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, substantially higher than usual. (ANI)

