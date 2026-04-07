New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates Delhi Airport, on Tuesday shared "an important update and clarification" regarding the dogs around Delhi Airport and said several community dogs live across the three terminals and are being regularly cared for in accordance with the prescribed guidelines.

It urged all flyers and visitors to avoid feeding the dogs in public areas or engaging in any actions that may unintentionally provoke them.

Also Read | Delhi Airport Issues Advisory After Recent Dog Attacks, Urges Flyers To Avoid Feeding.

In a series of posts, Delhi Airport said its approach remains rooted in care, safety, and responsible management.

"Several community dogs live across the three terminals and are being regularly cared for and fed by our team, strictly following veterinary-prescribed guidelines to ensure their health and balanced behaviour," Delhi Airport's post said.

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It referred to the social media posts about another dog at T3 and hoped it is safe and around.

"At the same time, we learnt from some social media posts about another dog at T3 which has reportedly been missing since 26th March. We sincerely hope it is safe and around," Delhi Aiport said.

"We strongly urge all flyers and visitors to avoid feeding them in public areas or engaging in any actions that may unintentionally provoke them. Rising incidents of dog bites are a matter of genuine concern, and ensuring safety--for both people and animals--requires collective responsibility," it added.

The Delhi Airport said a dog which had bitten individuals has been carefully handled and gently returned to its familiar area

"We also want to inform you that the brown dog, which had recently bitten two individuals and shown signs of aggression, has been carefully handled, calmed, and gently returned to its familiar area. Our approach remains rooted in care, safety, and responsible management," it added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)