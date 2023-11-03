New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): As the Delhi air turned severe, leading to a temporary closure of schools and scores gasping for breath, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital clocked 468 on Friday, according to the 4 pm AQI bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The sub-committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), for the operationalisation of GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan), took due cognisance of the declining air quality in the national capital and the weather forecast made available by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) for the next few days.

The sub-committee noted that the average AQI in the national capital showed a declining trend since the afternoon after the enforcement of the GRAP measures.

At 12 noon, the average AQI of Delhi clocked 475 which improved to 468 at 4 pm and further to 456 at 5 pm on Friday.

The forecast from IITM and IMD also indicated a further improvement in the AQI over the next few days.

The sub-committee noted further that mitigation measures under GRAP Stage-III were implemented on Thursday late evening and it was reasonable that it would take more time for its impact to be felt on the average AQI.

The actions are expected to yield positive results over the next few days, it noted.

After comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality scenario and relevant aspects, the sub-committee unanimously decided to track the situation for a day or more before invoking more stringent disruptive actions under Stage-IV of GRAP.

The ongoing actions implemented under Stage-I, Stage-II and Stage-III of GRAP shall continue for the present, the sub-committee stated, adding that it was keeping a close watch on the situation for further action.

Along with Delhi, the air quality in cities in the NCR including Bhiwandi, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Hisar, Jind, Noida, Rohtak, and Sonipat were also recorded in the 'Severe' category.

Stage III of the GRAP is implemented when the AQI hits severe in the range of 401-450. As part of its response to combat pollution, the government can impose strict restrictions on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in certain areas and may suspend physical classes in schools for primary-grade children up to Class 5.

The Delhi government has suspended classes in primary schools as the air quality in the national capital turned severe. (ANI)

