New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The campaigning for Delhi Assembly election ended on Monday, with the three major parties; Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress raising various issues concerning the public of the national capital.

With the conclusion of campaigning, Delhi police carried out a flag march as part of the security arrangements made for polling day, to ensure a free and fair election.

Also Read | Jaya Bachchan in Trouble: VHP Demands Samajwadi Party Leader Arrest Over 'Dead Bodies of Maha Kumbh Stampede Victims Thrown Into River' Claim.

Special Commissioner of Police, Madhup Tiwari said that officials are going to ensure no undue influence of voters happens, "The campaign for the Delhi Elections 2025 concluded this evening. The polling is on the day after tomorrow. Till then we have to ensure that any malpractices don't take place to influence the voters... I warn such people that they will not be spared."

West Delhi District Commissioner of Police, Vichitra Veer also said that officials are keeping an eye out on anti-social elements, "We want to show the public that we are all prepared, they come and practice their vote...We are also keeping an eye on the anti-social elements...This will continue in the future."

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Pharmacist Sexually Assaults Multiple Women, Records Videos of Sex Acts in Davangere; Arrested.

99 pc of all complaints which were received on the cVigil app have been redressed by the Election Commission, according to the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi.

Special CP Ravindra Yadav also cautioned against anyone trying to tamper with EVMs, adding, "Armed police, paramilitary, all are there for keeping the EVM secured. There is no scope for any tampering. If someone does something for the sake of reels, then we will take action... No one will be spared"

A total of 7500 complaints were lodged, 2780 FIRs registered, and Rs 220 crores worth of seizures happened, the statement by Delhi CEO added.

ECI has deployed over 1.8 lakh personnel, which includes, 11 District Election Officers (DEO), 11 DCPs, 77 central observers, 70 Returning officers, 232 AROs, 220 companies of paramilitary forces, 35,600 Delhi police personnel, 19,000 Home Guards, and 69,000 polling personnel among others.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi has removed 18,82,829 posters, banners, hoardings, wall paintings, signage and flags of political parties till February 3.

Earlier today, attacking the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of prioritizing their own image over the future of the youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a group of students in the national capital.

In the interaction, PM Modi said the AAP government only allows students to go beyond class nine who secure good marks to protect its own image.

"I have heard in Delhi, they (AAP government) do not allow children to go further after class 9. Only those children who are guaranteed to pass are allowed to go. Because if their result is bad, their government's reputation will be ruined. That is why very dishonest work is done," the Prime Minister said.

Raising the issue of pollution in the Yamuna river, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Arvind Kejriwal "committed a sin," when he blamed the Haryana government of poisoning the river.

Shah addressed a massive crowd in the Bijwasan Assembly constituency, claiming that the AAP national convenor used to call himself the "son of Haryana," had now resorted to playing the blame game after failing to deliver on his promises to the people.

"They have just committed a sin. Kejriwal said that the Haryana government is mixing poison in the water of Yamuna. Kejriwal used to call himself the son of Haryana, but now he has insulted Haryana. They could not purify the water themselves, hence they are blaming Haryana and insulting the people of Haryana," Shah told the people.

In another rally in Dwarka, Shah compared AAP to a "government of corruption and lies," and contrasting it with PM Modi, who fulfils promises to people.

"On that day (February 5) you have to decide who will rule here for the next 5 years...On one side there is the AAP government of lies and corruption and on the other hand, is PM Modi who does what he promises," Shah said.

Claiming that Kejriwal "neither built toilets nor temples," despite questioning the construction of Ram Mandir, he contrasted it with BJP's efforts to build crores of toilets and also a grand Ram temple.

"Arvind Kejriwal has not done anything except lying and cheating. He (Kejriwal) used to say what is the need to build Ram Mandir, instead build toilets. I want to say Kejriwal, you neither built toilets nor temples, we built Rs 13 crore toilets and also worked on building a skyscraper Ram Mandir in Ayodhya," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also held a road show in Chattarpur and Moti Nagar assembly constituency. He further claimed that this time BJP will be the party to secure a two-third majority in the assembly.

In a self released video, AAP national convenor and former Delhi CM alleged that BJP is able to cause "discrepancy" in EVMs.

"I would like to tell the people of Delhi, that I have come to know through sources that they (BJP) can cause discrepancies in 10% of votes through machines," urging people to vote AAP with a bigger margin, he added, "Vote in such large numbers that every vote goes to 'jhaadu' (AAP). So if we have a 15% lead, we will win by 5%. Give us a lead of more than 10% everywhere...This is the only way to tackle machines, that you vote in large numbers."

AAP has also released a website for any "precautionary measures," saying they have learned their lesson from Maharashtra and Haryana election, where Congress alleged discrepancies in EVMs too.

Earlier today, Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal was detained by Delhi police for protesting outside Kejriwal's residence, as she collected Yamuna's water and said the river was "on a ventilator."

"Arvind Kejriwal has turned the Yamuna River into a drain. Black dirty rotten water is flowing in Yamuna. The river is on a ventilator, while Arvind Kejriwal is in his palace and roams around in luxurious cars. Thousands of women from Purvanchal have come here to challenge him- he should not be so scared of women and should come out and take a dip in the dirty water of Yamuna and take a sip of that water," she told ANI.

Congress continued their attack on Delhi's ruling party, as Rajya Sabha MP and AICC treasurer Ajay Maken called AAP's chief corrupt and an "anti-national."

He said that all the various attacks of Rahul Gandhi towards Kejriwal were because exposing corruption is a public issues, as even AAP leader Manish Sisodia were "involved in corruption" regarding the liquor policy case.

The sharp jibes by leaders of two parties against each other have caused some surprise in political circles as both Congress and AAP are part of the INDIA bloc.

Calling Kejriwal as "anti-national," he alleged that pro-Khalistani forces are being promoted in Punjab.

"I have said this before and I am saying it now that Kejriwal is an anti-national. His coming to power in Delhi or anywhere else is 'deshdroh'. We should be careful of such a person. I and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa told in detail the reasons we called him anti-national. We also gave the proof for the same in a press conference. We feel sad when we see that Kejriwal is promoting the pro-Khalistan forces in Punjab," Maken said.

The Delhi Assembly election will be held in a single phase on February 5, with counting to happen on February 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)