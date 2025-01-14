New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): As the battle for Delhi Assembly elections intensifies, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has begun his campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

On Tuesday, he interacted with residents of Rithala, enjoying traditional "dahi-chura" with them on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Top Russian Diplomat Praises US President-Elect Donald Trump's Views on Ukraine Conflict.

Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform X to launch a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal. Sharing a video showcasing alleged shortcomings in Delhi's infrastructure and public services, Gandhi sarcastically said, "This is Kejriwal ji's 'shining' Delhi - the so-called Paris of India!"

The scathing remark comes as the battle for Delhi heats up, with political leaders ramping up their campaigns ahead of the state elections.

Also Read | Sexual Harassment Case: FIR Registered Against Haryana BJP Chief Mohanlal Badoli, Singer Rocky Mittal for Alleged Gang Rape in Hotel in Kasauli.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections and accused the BJP and RSS of "destroying" the Constitution of the country.

Stating that the Congress party travelled 4000 km to "save the Constitution," he assured that a caste census would be conducted if Congress came to power.

India means a country with "no hatred." He said he could always be seen standing with a person belonging to any religion or caste if that person is assaulted by anyone.

Bringing the Aam Aadmi Party also into the ambit of his criticism, the former Congress President asked what Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have done towards combating inflation and helping the poor.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP eyeing a third term will go to the public, boosting its 'performance' in education and the health sector.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)