New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The budget session of the Delhi Assembly is set to begin on a stormy note on Monday, with the ruling BJP and opposition AAP confronting each other on the CAG report on the DTC and the "Mahila Samriddhi Yojana".

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, will table the first budget of the BJP government in more than 26 years.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in Delhi after 1998, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Assembly polls held last month.

The five-day budget session will begin with a "kheer" ceremony on Monday.

The AAP has said in a statement that it will confront the BJP in the Assembly over its "betrayal" with women by not fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "guarantees" and a "brazen attack" on democracy.

"The BJP has betrayed Delhi's women by denying them financial assistance despite inheriting a surplus budget from the previous AAP government. We will expose this betrayal in the Assembly as well as on the streets and across every household," Leader of Opposition Atishi has said.

The BJP had promised in the run-up to the Delhi polls that it will provide a monthly amount of Rs 2,500 each to women from poor families under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. The city government has sanctioned Rs 5,100 crore for the scheme but the registration of beneficiaries is yet to start.

Atishi has also accused the BJP of establishing "dictatorship" in the Delhi Assembly, where opposition MLAs are suspended for raising people's issues.

The AAP has said its MLAs will raise the issue of "systematic assault" on democracy within the Delhi Assembly.

"In the previous session, the BJP resorted to blatantly partisan treatment -- suspending AAP MLAs for merely raising people's issues while shielding its own MLAs from scrutiny," the party has charged.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has said the city government's budget will be dedicated to people and the promises made to them will be fulfilled.

BJP MLAs have said they will corner the AAP over "corruption" and seek answers from it on the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report on the Delhi Transport Corporation's (DTC) performance during its 10-year rule in the city.

The second session (Budget Session) of the 8th Legislative Assembly will commence at 11 am on Monday, the Assembly secretariat has said in a statement.

The CAG report on the DTC's functioning will be tabled in the House during the session. This would be the third CAG report to be tabled in the House.

The budget for 2025-26 will be presented on Tuesday (March 25). It will outline the government's financial priorities and development agenda for the year.

A general discussion on the budget will be held on March 26, with the MLAs analysing financial allocations and policy initiatives.

The Assembly will deliberate and vote on the proposed budget on March 27.

