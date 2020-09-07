Noida (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) A 45-year-old taxi driver died in Greater Noida on Monday after he was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons who boarded his cab in western Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The deceased was identified as Aftab Alam, a resident of Delhi's Trilokpuri area, they said.

"A police patrolling vehicle found the Delhi-registered taxi parked along the Badalpur-Dadri bypass road. On checking, a person was found on the seat next to the driver's seat in a severely injured condition. The police immediately rushed him to a hospital where he died during treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said.

"He had picked up a passenger from Gurgaon and dropped him in Bulandshahr. While returning, some other passengers boarded his cab for Delhi without a booking. En route to Delhi, they had a fight and the driver was attacked, leading to his death," the officer said.

The accused are absconding and the mobile phone of the deceased driver is also missing, police said.

It seems a fight had broken out between the driver and the passengers due to the ride charge but exact details can be ascertained only after the culprits are nabbed, officials said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Badalpur police station under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 394 (causing hurt in robbery) while further investigation is underway, they said.

