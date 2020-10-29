New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Thursday met the family of a Dalit man, who was killed during a brawl over playing music, and handed over a financial assistance of Rs five lakh to them.

Gupta demanded the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government provide a compensation of Rs one crore to the family and recommend trial of the case in a fast-track court.

Also Read | Dua Lipa Says She Is Dying to Come Back to India to Perform Her New Songs in Front of Live Audience.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sushil was killed and two of his brothers were injured after being stabbed by members of a neighbourhood family in northwest Delhi's Sarai Pipal Thala following a dispute over playing loud music on Tuesday.

The BJP leader said, "Sushil's family is looking up to Arvind Kejriwal for justice and he should not disappoint them. They should be paid Rs one crore compensation and ensure treatment to Sushil's brothers admitted at a hospital."

Also Read | Bhagalpur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met the family members of Sushil. He said the government would ensure that best legal assistance is provided to the family so that the culprits get strictest possible punishment and also hinted at possible assistance to them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)